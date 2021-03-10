Previous
Wednesday rainbow colour - yellow by suez1e
298 / 365

Wednesday rainbow colour - yellow

I'm playing using negative space in some of my photos hence my decision to only show part of the crane. I'm not sure this one quite works but would be interested in other people's thoughts
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Sue

@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
Photo Details

