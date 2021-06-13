Sign up
Photo 385
Zoom burst flower
Another entry for my Get Pushed challenge to create an image using zoom burst
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th June 2021 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-463
Sue
ace
@frappa77
Found some time to play with zoom bursting. A little unpredictable to start but practice at least improved my efforts
June 12th, 2021
