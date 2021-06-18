Previous
Next
Beach scene by suez1e
Photo 390

Beach scene

For my Get Pushed Challenge to do a black and white, high contrast, nature shot
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise