Previous
Next
Ghostly shadow by suez1e
Photo 397

Ghostly shadow

My Get Pushed challenge is to photograph a shadow form that creates a mood, tone or emotion, I find this shadow of a puppet eery.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@aecasey No sun today so no shadows outside. I took this shot of a puppet using a torch. Not what I was aiming for but I'll keep trying
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise