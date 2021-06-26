Sign up
Photo 399
Love is all around
My Get-Pushed challenge was to create an image using shadow forms that create a mood, emotion or tone. A great challenge made difficult be the fact that there has been no sun all week so had to resort to indoor ideas.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
Sue
ace
@aecey
I waited all week hoping we would have enough sun to create some interesting shadows outside but alas the weather gods had different plans. In desperation I took this.
June 26th, 2021
