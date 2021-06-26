Previous
Love is all around by suez1e
Photo 399

Love is all around

My Get-Pushed challenge was to create an image using shadow forms that create a mood, emotion or tone. A great challenge made difficult be the fact that there has been no sun all week so had to resort to indoor ideas.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
Photo Details

Sue ace
@aecey I waited all week hoping we would have enough sun to create some interesting shadows outside but alas the weather gods had different plans. In desperation I took this.
June 26th, 2021  
