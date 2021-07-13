Previous
Next
Minimal by suez1e
Photo 416

Minimal

For my Get Pushed Challenge to embrace the concept of minimalism
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@365anne The unfolding fern is one of my favourite plants. It signifies new beginnings
July 13th, 2021  
Cam
I like the way you’ve place your subject, with its fine detail, within the frame and against the grey background. The fern looks ready to spring and punch out into that empty space.
July 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise