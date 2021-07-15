Sign up
Photo 418
Minimal
For my Get Pushed Challenge to embrace minimalism
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
3
2
365 Challenges
Canon EOS M5
14th July 2021 10:21am
get-pushed-468
Sue
ace
@365anne
Another approach to your challenge to embrace minimalism
July 14th, 2021
Silke Stahl
ace
Nice!
July 14th, 2021
