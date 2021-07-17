Previous
What to do with an unused rail track by suez1e
Photo 420

What to do with an unused rail track

Great Kiwi ingenuity. An unused piece of railway line is now used as a tourist attraction riding modified golf carts through some wonderful New Zealand back country
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

