Photo 420
What to do with an unused rail track
Great Kiwi ingenuity. An unused piece of railway line is now used as a tourist attraction riding modified golf carts through some wonderful New Zealand back country
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd July 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheoad-35
