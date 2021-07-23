Previous
Diptych Sunset by suez1e
Diptych Sunset

Thought I'd try something different for my Diptych Get Pushed challenge
23rd July 2021

Sue

Sue ace
@kali66 Could resist trying one more diptych photo. I want to redo this and make the images narrower but must go to bed
July 22nd, 2021  
