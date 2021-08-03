Previous
In the style of Pieter Claesz. by suez1e
Photo 433

In the style of Pieter Claesz.

For my Get Pushed Challenge to present a photo in the style of Pieter Claesz
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Sue

@suez1e
Photo Details

Sue ace
@jacqbb This was a real challenge for me as I don't have any props that are similar to the type Pieter Claesz so used the best I had
August 3rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Beautiful. Love that teensy bierstein!
August 3rd, 2021  
