Photo 438
Abstract Clouds
For my Get Pushed Challenge to present an abstract photo. I thought this looked like a dragon.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
0
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Tags
abstractaug21
,
get-pushed-472
Sue
ace
@homeschoolmom
Another attempt at abstract
August 11th, 2021
