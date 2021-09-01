Previous
Selfie without a face by suez1e
Photo 462

Selfie without a face

I have no idea why I chose this composition for my headless selfie as I only iron when desperate. It was just a random idea I had for my Get Pushed challenge.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Sue ace
@randystreat I rarely do slefies but this was fun. I wanted strong colour contrast and a shallow dof.
September 1st, 2021  
