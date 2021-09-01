Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 462
Selfie without a face
I have no idea why I chose this composition for my headless selfie as I only iron when desperate. It was just a random idea I had for my Get Pushed challenge.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
568
photos
38
followers
54
following
126% complete
View this month »
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st September 2021 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-475
Sue
ace
@randystreat
I rarely do slefies but this was fun. I wanted strong colour contrast and a shallow dof.
September 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close