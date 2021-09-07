Previous
In the style of David Hilliard by suez1e
In the style of David Hilliard

Prior to being challenged by my Get Pushed partner to take a photo in the style of David Hillard I had never heard this photography. I love to be able to put the dame price tag on my photos that he can!
@mcsiegle An interesting leap into a new form of photography. I'd love to have access to some of the models David Hillard used but alas ..........
September 7th, 2021  
