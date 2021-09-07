Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 469
In the style of David Hilliard
Prior to being challenged by my Get Pushed partner to take a photo in the style of David Hillard I had never heard this photography. I love to be able to put the dame price tag on my photos that he can!
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
576
photos
38
followers
54
following
128% complete
View this month »
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th January 2018 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-476
Sue
ace
@mcsiegle
An interesting leap into a new form of photography. I'd love to have access to some of the models David Hillard used but alas ..........
September 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close