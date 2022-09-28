Sign up
Photo 659
Save our river
A strong message that is not reaching the right ears. Years ago the then government changed the course of a portion of our local river. An action that resulted in a very polluted loop in the river.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
