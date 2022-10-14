Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 673
White on white
Another attempt at white on white
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
675
photos
43
followers
74
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
13th October 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-532
Call me Joe
ace
❤️❤️❤️
October 16th, 2022
Sue
@northy
Another of my efforts for your white on white challenge. I struggled with lighting and shadows for this one
October 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close