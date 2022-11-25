Previous
Snapped by suez1e
Photo 714

Snapped

I only just caught this bird as it took off. Snapped for my Get Pushed challenge to capture motion
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Sue

@suez1e
Photo Details

Sue
@wakelys These are such graceful proud looking birds
November 25th, 2022  
kali ace
wow perfect framing , good shot
November 25th, 2022  
