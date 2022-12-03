Previous
Next
These hands are made for working by suez1e
Photo 717

These hands are made for working

Filling the gaps and playing with camera settings
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise