Local estuary by suez1e
Photo 727

Local estuary

I took this for the black and white challenge. I've found it interesting shooting in black and white and have found it makes me more away of light and shade. Am I allowed to submit more than one photo for the challenge?
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
199% complete

