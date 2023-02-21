Previous
Next
Cyclone Gabrielle debris by suez1e
Photo 755

Cyclone Gabrielle debris

The area where I lived received minimal damage from the recent cyclone that hit New Zealand. We however did have an overload of dirty water and tree debris come down the river
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
Gee thats a lot of logs, do you have forestry in the back country around Foxton? imagine that times several thousand in Hawkesbay and Gisborne
February 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise