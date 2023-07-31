Sign up
Previous
Photo 826
Looks cold and wet
I had thought I might photography some waves but decided to stay in the car!
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
1
0
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
826
photos
44
followers
74
following
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
2nd August 2023 10:20am
kali
ace
its hailing here right now
August 2nd, 2023
