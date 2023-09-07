Previous
New Zealand hill country by suez1e
Photo 853

New Zealand hill country

7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
beautiful, , where about were you for this?Looks better than where I am
September 7th, 2023  
Sue
@yorkshirekiwi Koputarora Road between Foxton and Levin
September 7th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Love the misty clouds and those hills. Gorgeous layering.
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise