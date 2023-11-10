Previous
Transport from our cruise boat back to Te Anau by suez1e
Transport from our cruise boat back to Te Anau

Thankfully the weather was calm giving us a smooth helicopter ride from the southern end of Fiordland back to Te Anau. The 30 minute ride over the mountains was another amazing experience
Sue

