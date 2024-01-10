Sign up
Photo 894
A little past it's best
I've entered this in the "Break the rules" challenge. I'm not very good at following rules so I'm sure this has broken some. My comments are that the flower is past it's best and the background is distracting?
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Tags
52wc-2024-w2
