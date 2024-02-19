Previous
Spring Color by sunnygirl
Spring Color

Fun to see the first blooms of spring in mid February. Dropped by the garden today and not much out yet but there was a tiny bit of color.
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
February 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
So pretty!
February 19th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Lovely focus and dof. Pretty colours.
February 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely
February 19th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous fresh colours
February 19th, 2024  
