True Beauty by sunnygirl
302 / 365

True Beauty

Another one from my trip to the garden yesterday.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Mallory

ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
Milanie ace
Like the way you composed this
February 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very pretty blooms and shallow DOF.
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
February 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Lilacs already! And this is such a lovely close-up.
February 20th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
So pretty
February 20th, 2024  
