303 / 365
Special Love
My teen son recently had a small music performance and at the end, the person in charge of the music school had flowers for each person. My son picked out the color he thought I would like and turned around and gave them to me.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Mallory
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
787
302
788
789
790
791
792
303
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Just for Fun
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th February 2024 8:32am
Tags
flowers
Walks @ 7
ace
Such a gentleman you've raised. I love the details and softness, fav.
February 25th, 2024
