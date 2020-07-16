Previous
Vacancy! by sunnygreenwood
Vacancy!

This little robin has been out of the nest only a few hours.
16th July 2020

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
