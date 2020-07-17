Previous
Proud Parent by sunnygreenwood
Proud Parent

Three babies left the nest on the same day. They all stayed close by and the parents were able to keep an eye on them and still look after the 4th sibling who stayed in the nest for two extra days!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Milanie ace
Nice ending to the story. Good clear shot with nice dof
July 19th, 2020  
