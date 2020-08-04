Sign up
Photo 2433
Splash
Our granddaughters have visited a few times in the past couple of months and what a change that brings from the isolation of the two months before that.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
17th July 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
