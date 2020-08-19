Previous
The Creek by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2522

The Creek

Near where I've been spotting the birds recently, a typical eastern Ontario, Canada farmland view.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful and green. Lovely shot.
August 20th, 2020  
