Killdeer by sunnygreenwood
Killdeer

This is an odd little species of bird that will fake a broken wing to lure intruders away from its nest. I didn't see any acting here because the bird was too far away to care that I was watching.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
