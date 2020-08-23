Previous
Found You! by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2537

Found You!

Not a great pic but it's a bird I want to remember so I'll post this for today. I could hear him singing his heart out along a shoreline of dense woods. No binoculars, rocking kayak, a million trees, and I found him! He was near the top of a giant pine tree and my zoom was stretched to the limit [making the effects of the rocking even worse!) Anyway, that's my story about finding this American Goldfinch. We see them a lot in the winter at the feeders but almost never in the summer so it was a happy sighting for me.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
695% complete

Wendy ace
Well done! It is always so hard to catch birds in the wild.
We still have finches coming to our feeders all summer. They are so bright and beautiful.
August 23rd, 2020  
