Found You!

Not a great pic but it's a bird I want to remember so I'll post this for today. I could hear him singing his heart out along a shoreline of dense woods. No binoculars, rocking kayak, a million trees, and I found him! He was near the top of a giant pine tree and my zoom was stretched to the limit [making the effects of the rocking even worse!) Anyway, that's my story about finding this American Goldfinch. We see them a lot in the winter at the feeders but almost never in the summer so it was a happy sighting for me.