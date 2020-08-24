Previous
Next
Mallards by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2551

Mallards

A frame of a clip I took of this family swimming right beside my kayak. I've never experienced birds swimming so close to me. I'm guessing they only noticed the kayak, not me in it!
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise