Photo 2551
Mallards
A frame of a clip I took of this family swimming right beside my kayak. I've never experienced birds swimming so close to me. I'm guessing they only noticed the kayak, not me in it!
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
