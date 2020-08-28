Sign up
Photo 2578
The Regulars
I went off birding to a new [to me] section of the river. I had seen a list of about 20 bird species that some other birders had seen at that location a few days earlier. I saw about a dozen birds all together and 5 of them were mallards!
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are so cute. Great close up capture.
August 28th, 2020
