Photo 2607
Long Weekend Relaxing
We saw our first flock of migrating Canada geese today. These guys in this pic are still enjoying summer.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
0
0
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
5th September 2020 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
