Ms Wood Duck

We stopped by the side of the road (and it was the very busy Trans Canada highway on a long weekend!) to grab a pic of this wood duck in a pond almost covered with duckweed. I just read that duckweed is high in nitrogen. We have a tiny pond that is covered in it too so I'm thinking of scooping some of it out and adding it to the compost pile. I wonder if it would be beneficial. Thanks for dropping by.