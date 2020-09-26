Previous
Next
"Autumn Charm" by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2677

"Autumn Charm"

This blooms on this Sedum "Autumn Charm' are similar to other tall sedums and are nice to see in the fall. The leaves, on the other hand, give variety to the garden all summer long.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise