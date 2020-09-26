Sign up
Photo 2677
"Autumn Charm"
This blooms on this Sedum "Autumn Charm' are similar to other tall sedums and are nice to see in the fall. The leaves, on the other hand, give variety to the garden all summer long.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Views
3
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
24th September 2020 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
sedum
