Previous
Next
The Best Last Day of Summer Weather by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2681

The Best Last Day of Summer Weather

This is a shot from yesterday when we took one last run up the river before taking the boat out of the water for the season. It was a beautiful day, 26 C [high 70's F] and not much traffic on the river.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise