Pumpkinferno

Another pic from the Upper Canada Village fall festival called Pumpkinferno. This pic is showing a bit of the Enchanted Forest section of the show. If you zoom in, you can sort of see the outline of each of the individual pumpkins used to build the structures.



[The Pumpkinferno has over 7,000 handcrafted artificial pumpkins carved into a collection of extravagant night-time displays along a 1 km path through a 19th century village.]