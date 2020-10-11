Previous
Looking Up! by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2697

Looking Up!

Thanksgiving Sunday, a beautiful day to be outside. I got a some fallen branches burned in the campfire.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful perspective and fabulous colors against that perfect blue sky.
October 13th, 2020  
