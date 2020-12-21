Sign up
Photo 2827
Santa Day
It was a mild day, a great day for a walk, even though the sun was not shining. No exciting destinations, just our property! :)
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
1
0
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
21st December 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
Diana
ace
What a great property to go for a walk on.
December 22nd, 2020
