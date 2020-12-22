Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2828
Same Wardrobe, Different Size
The American Goldfinches and female Evening Grosbeaks were hanging out quite close together despite the long lines and piles of seeds to choose from.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2864
photos
72
followers
71
following
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Views
3
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
22nd December 2020 11:19am
Tags
birds
,
evening grosbeak
,
amgo
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
,
evgr
,
american goldfince
