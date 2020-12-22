Previous
Same Wardrobe, Different Size by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2828

Same Wardrobe, Different Size

The American Goldfinches and female Evening Grosbeaks were hanging out quite close together despite the long lines and piles of seeds to choose from.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

@sunnygreenwood
I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
