Photo 2829
Enjoying the Snow
The birds, especially the chickadees, seem to be invigorated when pretty, fluffy snow flakes are falling gently. As I write this it's raining!
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
1
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
23rd December 2020 9:58am
Tags
birds
,
black-capped chickadee
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
,
bcch
Wendy
ace
This is gorgeous, Anne!!
Christmas card pretty and A FAV!
Merry Christmas from our house to yours!
December 24th, 2020
