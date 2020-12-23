Previous
Enjoying the Snow by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2829

Enjoying the Snow

The birds, especially the chickadees, seem to be invigorated when pretty, fluffy snow flakes are falling gently. As I write this it's raining!
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
This is gorgeous, Anne!!
Christmas card pretty and A FAV!
Merry Christmas from our house to yours!
December 24th, 2020  
