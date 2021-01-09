Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2852
Boreal Buddy
This little re-breasted nuthatch was hanging out at the stakeout for the boreal chickadee [yesterday's shot].
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Tags
birds
,
red-breasted nuthatch
,
birds of ontario
,
rbnu
