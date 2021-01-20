Sign up
Photo 2870
Real!
Another sunny day! When it's this clear, it's often very cold and it was just that when I took this pic. I stood in the middle of the bridge only long enough to take a pic in each direction before jumping back into the car. These blues are real!
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2906
photos
79
followers
78
following
786% complete
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
Views
2
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
20th January 2021 1:17pm
