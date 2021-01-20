Previous
Real! by sunnygreenwood
Real!

Another sunny day! When it's this clear, it's often very cold and it was just that when I took this pic. I stood in the middle of the bridge only long enough to take a pic in each direction before jumping back into the car. These blues are real!
Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
