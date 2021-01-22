Sign up
Photo 2872
Getting Outside ....
.... during stay-at-home times. No sun in sight but still a nice day for a walk along this unmaintained road allowance near home.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
3
1
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
2908
photos
79
followers
78
following
786% complete
View this month »
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
21st January 2021 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
Awesome comp and leading lines on this winter capture - fav.
January 23rd, 2021
Wendy
ace
This looks so peaceful!
January 23rd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful winter picture.
January 23rd, 2021
