Getting Outside .... by sunnygreenwood
Getting Outside ....

.... during stay-at-home times. No sun in sight but still a nice day for a walk along this unmaintained road allowance near home.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Anne ❀

ace
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Lin ace
Awesome comp and leading lines on this winter capture - fav.
January 23rd, 2021  
Wendy ace
This looks so peaceful!
January 23rd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful winter picture.
January 23rd, 2021  
