Ms Pileated by sunnygreenwood
Ms Pileated

A female pileated finally showed up in our yard, just in time for bird count weekend and in time for Valentines weekend too! She's the first female I've seen here this winter.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Anne ❀

@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Lin ace
Wonderful capture!
February 15th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
February 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot and wonderful surprise, hope she comes back.
February 15th, 2021  
