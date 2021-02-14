Sign up
Photo 2895
Ms Pileated
A female pileated finally showed up in our yard, just in time for bird count weekend and in time for Valentines weekend too! She's the first female I've seen here this winter.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Tags
birds
,
pileated woodpecker
,
birds of ontario
,
railing diner
,
piwo
,
female pileated woodpecker
Lin
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 15th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
February 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot and wonderful surprise, hope she comes back.
February 15th, 2021
