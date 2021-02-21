Sign up
Photo 2902
Ladies' Day
Our new'ish resident female pileated woodpecker shares the suet block with a little female downy woodpecker, maybe the same bird in yesterday's post. It's sharing in the sense that when the pileated comes along, the downy gets out of her way. :)
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Anne ❀
ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Days in Photos
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
19th February 2021 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
A super capture
February 22nd, 2021
