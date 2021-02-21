Previous
Next
Ladies' Day by sunnygreenwood
Photo 2902

Ladies' Day

Our new'ish resident female pileated woodpecker shares the suet block with a little female downy woodpecker, maybe the same bird in yesterday's post. It's sharing in the sense that when the pileated comes along, the downy gets out of her way. :)
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A super capture
February 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise