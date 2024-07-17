Previous
Lavenham Church - Interior by susiemc
Lavenham Church - Interior

A few days ago I posted a picture of the beautiful Lavenham Church from the outside https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-07-16
Here we have some pictures taken inside. It really was a very beautiful church.

I'm still filling some gaps from our Suffolk holiday.
Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
Stunning! Gorgeous floor & I do so much prefer proper pews too.
July 31st, 2024  
Heather ace
Beautiful vaults and stained-glass windows! A lovely collage, Sue! Fav
July 31st, 2024  
