Photo 2025
Melford Hall, Long Melford, Suffolk
This is a wonderful property built in the 16th century. It is now owned by the National Trust.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6048
photos
64
followers
48
following
Tags
suffolk
,
national trust
,
long melford
,
melford hall
Pat Knowles
ace
Such impressive chimneys! A beautiful property.
July 29th, 2024
